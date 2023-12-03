Sports
Kiefer Ravena on target as Shiga sweeps Yamagata in Japan B. League

Martin Mendoza

ON A ROLL. Kiefer Ravena in action for the Shiga Lakes in the Japan B. League.

Kiefer Ravena waxes hot from three-point area as the Shiga Lakes stretch their winning streak to five games in Division 2 of the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena was on target from beyond the arc this weekend as the Shiga Lakes swept the Yamagata Wyverns in Division 2 of the Japan B. League.  

Kiefer dropped 14 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep, 1 rebound and 4 assists on Saturday, December 2 to help Shiga score an 85-75 win over Yamagata.

The third-year Shiga guard then swished all of his three attempts from long distance on Sunday, December 3 to finish with 13 points, along with 6 rebounds and 6 assists, in the Lakes’ 88-74 beating of the same opponents  

Shiga extended its winning streak to five games and hiked its record to 13-6.

Like Kiefer, RJ Abarrientos put up back-to-back double-digit scoring performances for the Shinshu Brave Warriors in Division 1, but his numbers weren’t enough as they suffered a weekend sweep at the hands of the Akita Northern Happinets. 

Coming off a three-week Division 1 break, Abarrientos fired 13 points on 4-of-8 clip from downtown, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in Shinshu’s 83-64 Saturday loss to Akita.

Abarrientos picked up where he left off and once again recorded 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in the Brave Warriors’ 80-70 defeat to the Happinets on Sunday.

Filipino-Japanese center Matt Aquino also saw action for the 4-12 Shinshu on Sunday, racking up 5 points, 1 rebound, and 1 block in 19 minutes of action. 

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix continued their winning ways in Division 1 after dealing the Dwight Ramos-less Levanga Hokkaido back-to-back beatings this weekend. 

Thirdy produced 11 points and 4 rebounds in San En’s 87-73 win over Hokkaido on Saturday, before putting together 7 markers, 3 boards, and 2 steals in the NeoPhoenix’s repeat victory on Sunday, 100-79. 

With its fifth straight win, San-En tied the Alvark Tokyo at the top of the Division 1 standings with a 14-2 slate. 

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins also kept their winning streak in Division 1 going after taking down the Ibaraki Robots twice this weekend.  

Parks had 2 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block in their 89-79 Saturday win, followed by a quiet 2-point, 3-rebound showing in their 79-69 triumph on Sunday. 

Nagoya stretched its winning run to six games for a 13-3 card.

Other results

Division 1 – Saturday, December 2

Kyoto Hannaryz def. Toyama Grouses, 87-82. (Matthew Wright – 4 points, 1-of-6 FG, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 block, 32:34 minutes)

Seahorses Mikawa def. Ryukyu Golden Kings, 93-73. (Carl Tamayo – 1 rebound, 1 assist, 7:55 minutes)

Division 2 – Saturday, December 2 

Bambitious Nara def. Rizing Zephyr, 68-60. (Greg Slaughter – 1 point, 1-of-2 FT, 3 rebounds, 3:30 minutes)

Division 1 – Sunday, December 3

Toyama Grouses def. Kyoto Hannaryz, 92-86. (Matthew Wright – 1 rebound, 3 assists, 18:52 minutes)

Ryukyu Golden Kings def. Seahorses Mikawa, 84-82. (Carl Tamayo – 2:37 minutes)

Division 2 – Sunday, December 3

Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka def. Bambitious Nara, 84-64. (Greg Slaughter – 4 points, 2-of-4 FG, 1 assist, 1 block, 14:45 minutes)

– Rappler.com 

