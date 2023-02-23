Gilas Pilipinas
Heading returns, Amos debuts as Gilas Pilipinas battles Lebanon

Delfin Dioquino
GUNNER. Jordan Heading gives Gilas Pilipinas much-needed shooting.

FIBA

Jordan Heading and Mason Amos earn their spots in Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man lineup against Lebanon

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Heading returns to Gilas Pilipinas duties, while Mason Amos debuts as they cracked the 12-man roster against Lebanon for the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Heading will don the national colors for the first time in over a year, giving the Filipinos much-needed shooting for their home game against the Cedars on Friday, February 24, at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Meanwhile, Amos – the youngest in the pool at 18 – will see action in his first FIBA game with the senior squad after starring for Gilas Youth.

Like Amos, naturalized player Justin Brownlee will debut for the national team as he links up with his Ginebra teammates Scottie Thompson and Jamie Malonzo against a Lebanon side that eyes to repeat over the Philippines.

The Cedars beat the Filipinos, 85-81, at home in Beirut in the fourth window last August.

Its frontline crippled no thanks to the absence of Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, and Carl Tamayo, Gilas Pilipinas banks on June Mar Fajardo to hold the fort inside as the six-time PBA MVP plays his first Asian Qualifiers match.

Completing the roster are PBA standouts CJ Perez and Calvin Oftana and Japan B. League stars Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, and Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena.

Head coach Chot Reyes will call the shots for the national team, with Tim Cone and Jong Uichico serving as his assistants.

– Rappler.com

Gilas Pilipinas eyes payback versus Lebanon

Gilas Pilipinas eyes payback versus Lebanon

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
