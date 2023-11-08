Gilas esports dominates region, qualifies for eFIBA World Championship

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas' esports team sweeps Indonesia in the regional finals to secure its place in the eFIBA World Championship set in Sweden

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ esports crew stamped its class in NBA 2K and ruled the eFIBA Season 2 Asia following a two-game sweep of Indonesia on Tuesday, November 7.

The Filipinos edged the Indonesians, 59-53, in the first game of the best-of-three regional finals then cruised to a 57-41 win in the second match to secure their place in the eFIBA World Championship set in Sweden.

Clark Banzon and Isaiah Alindada showed the way in Game 1 with 17 points each, while Kenneth Gutierrez posted 19 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in Game 2.

“I’m just excited. The whole federation is excited, my teammates, my coaches, the whole management,” said Banzon after the Philippines earned the right to represent Asia. “I’m happy we got the job done. Off to the next one.”

Also composed of Julian Mallillin and Prich Diez, eGilas won all of its 10 games of the tournament, also beating Singapore, Mongolia, and India.

The Philippines, coached by Nite Alparas, posted a staggering winning margin of 43.7 points.

In eFIBA games, two teams of five players using their personalized MyCareer avatars go up against each other in the ProAm mode.

The eFIBA World Championship will run from November 25 to 26 as the Philippines goes up against seven other nations, including New Zealand (Oceania), Lebanon (Middle East), and Morocco (Africa).

“My mind is racing for Sweden. All I can think about is Sweden, how we’re going to compete against other countries. But everybody is happy,” said Banzon. – Rappler.com