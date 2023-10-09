Tim Cone undecided on Gilas Pilipinas job, says Alfrancis Chua

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Tim Cone has made a strong case for a permanent Gilas Pilipinas coaching job as the mastermind of the title-winning crew in the Asian Games.

But according to team manager Alfrancis Chua, Cone – who immediately flew to the United States – remains undecided on his future with the national squad as the mentor turns his focus on Barangay Ginebra in the PBA.

“As of now, he has yet to make a decision,” said Chua of Cone in a mix of Filipino and English in a press conference at the PBA office in Quezon City on Monday, October 9.

“It depends on the schedule. You have to understand, the guy cannot coach this and then coach in the PBA. The PBA season is ongoing, how are you going to fit the practices in?”

Cone initially refused to take over the reins when former head coach Chot Reyes stepped aside at the end of the Nationals’ campaign in the FIBA World Cup in September.

But Cone – the winningest coach in PBA history with a record 25 championships – relented upon the prodding of San Miguel Corporation chief executive officer Ramon S. Ang.

With Cone at the helm, the Philippines captured its first men’s basketball crown since 1962 – a stirring run highlighted with a stunning comeback win over China in the semifinals and a methodical victory over Jordan in the final.

Even Chua is unsure whether he will stay on as team manager, saying the ball is now in the court of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

“You’re asking if I’m going to be manager again. That is not in our hands. That is a decision for the SBP to make,” said Chua.

Chua said the SBP should start planning as soon as possible as Gilas Pilipinas gears up for two important events in the coming months.

The Philippines will take part in the opening window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in February and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in July.

“I’m telling them you have to plan it now. The celebration is over. We have to plan for whatever is coming, Chua said. – Rappler.com