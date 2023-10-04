Brownlee saves day as Gilas Pilipinas stuns China in comeback win to reach Asian Games final

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Count on Justin Brownlee to work miracles.
Brownlee saved the day and propelled Gilas Pilipinas to the Asian Games final for the first time since 1990 with a come-from-behind 77-76 escape over host China at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre on Wednesday, October 4.
The three-time PBA Best Import drained five three-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 33 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Philippines completed its comeback from a 20-point hole.
China still led 76-67 with three minutes left before Brownlee scored the last 8 points in a 10-0 run capped by back-to-back booming triples that silenced the loud home crowd.
Brownlee totaled 17 points in the final frame as he singlehandedly outscored the Chinese by 3 points in the period.
The win guaranteed the Nationals their first medal in the continental showpiece since the Philippine Centennial Team won bronze in 1998.
The Scores
Philippines 77 – Brownlee 33, Thompson 13, Fajardo 8, Perez 8, Alas 5, Newsome 4, Oftana 4, Kouame 2, Ross 0, Lassiter 0, Aguilar 0.
China 76 – Zhao R. 18, Hu M. 10, Zhu 10, Wang 10, Zhao J. 9, Hu J. 8, Du 6, Zhang 4, Cui 1, Cheng 0.
Quarters: 17-19, 30-48, 50-62, 77-76.
– Rappler.com
