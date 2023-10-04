Brownlee saves day as Gilas Pilipinas stuns China in comeback win to reach Asian Games final

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SAVIOR. Justin Brownlee in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the 19th Asian Games.

Justin Brownlee takes over in the fourth quarter to catapult Gilas Pilipinas to the Asian Games final for the first time since 1990

MANILA, Philippines – Count on Justin Brownlee to work miracles.

Brownlee saved the day and propelled Gilas Pilipinas to the Asian Games final for the first time since 1990 with a come-from-behind 77-76 escape over host China at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre on Wednesday, October 4.

The three-time PBA Best Import drained five three-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 33 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Philippines completed its comeback from a 20-point hole.

China still led 76-67 with three minutes left before Brownlee scored the last 8 points in a 10-0 run capped by back-to-back booming triples that silenced the loud home crowd.

Brownlee totaled 17 points in the final frame as he singlehandedly outscored the Chinese by 3 points in the period.

The win guaranteed the Nationals their first medal in the continental showpiece since the Philippine Centennial Team won bronze in 1998.

The Scores

Philippines 77 – Brownlee 33, Thompson 13, Fajardo 8, Perez 8, Alas 5, Newsome 4, Oftana 4, Kouame 2, Ross 0, Lassiter 0, Aguilar 0.

China 76 – Zhao R. 18, Hu M. 10, Zhu 10, Wang 10, Zhao J. 9, Hu J. 8, Du 6, Zhang 4, Cui 1, Cheng 0.

Quarters: 17-19, 30-48, 50-62, 77-76.

– Rappler.com