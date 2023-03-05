Hidilyn Diaz leads cast of sports stars to be feted by PH sportswriters

Hidilyn Diaz will claim her second straight Athlete of the Year award from the Philippine Sportswriters Association, which will also honor athletics greats Lydia de Vega and Elma Muros-Posadas

MANILA, Philippines – Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz headlines an honor roll of present and former athletes and sports personalities who will be feted by the Philippines Sportswriters Association (PSA) and San Miguel Corporation during their Annual Awards Night at the Diamond Hotel on Monday, March 6.

Diaz shines as the brightest star as she claims her second straight Athlete of the Year award on a special night where the oldest media organization in the country led by its president Rey Lachica of Tempo also elevates late athletics icon Lydia de Vega to the PSA Hall of Fame.

Another track and field great, Elma Muros-Posadas, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, with former Project Gintong Alay director Michael Keon – now the mayor of Laoag City – attending as a special guest to reminisce the old glory days of Philippine athletics.

Rising tennis ace Alex Eala will be bestowed with the President’s Award, while pole vault stalwart EJ Obiena, gymnastics wunderkind Carlos Yulo, boxing standout Carlo Paalam, the Philippine women’s football team, and 11 others will be presented with the Major Awards.

Other special awards to be given are Executive of the Year (Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino), National Sports Association of the Year (Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas), Mr. Basketball (Scottie Thompson), Ms. Football (Sarina Bolden), and the MILO Champion of Grit and Glory award (Diaz).

For the fourth time in the last seven years, Diaz will take home the Athlete of the Year plum after finally breaking through in the World Weightlifting Championships, completing a three-gold sweep in the women’s 55kg division in Bogota, Colombia last December.

She becomes the fourth athlete to win the award at least four times, joining bowling virtuoso Paeng Nepomuceno and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who are tied at the top with five each, and veteran boxer Nonito Donaire, who has four.

Veteran sportscaster Sev Sarmenta and host Rizza Diaz will anchor the gala night where the gold medal winners in the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games last year will also be recognized.

Nearly 100 awardees will be honored, including those who will receive the Tony Siddayao Awards, PSA Special Awards, and the Lifetime Award in Sports Journalism.

There will be a posthumous tribute to be given to De Vega and a host of other athletes, officials, and personalities who passed away last year. – Rappler.com