New year, fresh start: Amores joins Zamboanga Valientes in Singapore

STARTING OVER. John Amores (standing, fourth from right) looks to revive his career with the Valientes.

Embattled cager John Amores returns to the hardcourt on January 2, over a month after making national headlines for punching four players in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Beleaguered basketball player John Amores hopes to make the most of his second chance in 2023.

Over a month after making national headlines for punching four College of St. Benilde (CSB) players in the NCAA, Amores returns to action with the Zamboanga Valientes in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) Invitational 2023 Season 11 starting January 2 in Singapore.

Amores cracked the 14-man lineup bannered by former Gilas player Kemark Carino, San Beda player James Kwekuteye, veteran JR Cawaling, and imports Antonio Hester, Will Deng and Ryan Smith.

Valientes’ homegrown players Rudy Lingganay, Jeff Bernardo, Das Esa, Gino Jumaoas, Jojo Belorio, and 5-foot-4 point guard Denver Cadiz from Zamboanga City will also see action.

“This is a chance for redemption and we are hoping Amores will give his best,” Zamboanga Valientes team owner Junnie Navarro said of the former Jose Rizal University (JRU) standout who signed a one-season contract with the Valientes until March 2023.

“At the same time, this is a good opportunity for every Zamboanga player to excel.”

Amores hopes to revive his career after the 6-foot-2 guard got kicked out of the JRU Bombers and suspended indefinitely by the NCAA.

After playing Singapore, the Valientes will face the Louvre Indonesia team on January 3, the Saigon Heat on January 6, Matrix Malaysia on January 7, and the Singapore Slingers on January 8.

The Valientes, owned by Cory and Junnie Navarro, hope to replicate their international club success in 3×3 action in the last two years when they won in the NBL Christmas Hustle in Canberra Australia and Champions League Basketball 3×3 Australia. – Rappler.com