NCAA indefinitely suspends Amores; 13 others get at least one-game ban

MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA suspended controversial JRU hothead John Amores indefinitely on Wednesday, November 9, after punching no less than four CSB players the day prior at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Aside from throwing punches, the league noted Amores’ violations included: intentionally bumping and pointing a finger at the referees; making provocative gestures meant to ignite the brawl; charging towards the CSB bench; and disrespecting court officials and a league Management Committee (Mancom) representative.

On top of the heaviest penalty for the veteran guard, 10 other Heavy Bombers and three Blazers were also handed at least one-game suspensions for their roles in the brawl that forced the NCAA to call off the contest with 3:22 left in the regulation in favor of CSB, 71-51.

Those that got two-game bans were JRU’s Ryan Jay Arenal, and CSB’s Chris Flores and Mark Sangco – the latter of whom threw the first punch in apparent self-defense after Amores charged the Blazers’ bench all the way from the other end of the court.

Meanwhile, JRU’s William Sy got the second-stiffest penalty at three games for entering the court during the brawl and “committing disrespectful acts before Mancom representatives while pacifying the participants.”

Here is the list of all suspended players and the reasons for their penalties:

“Violence has no place in the NCAA. The Mancom condemns and will not tolerate any acts of violence that will endanger our athletes, participants officials supporters and the public. The safety of everyone is our primordial concern,” the league’s release read.

Currently holding a 6-7 standing in the thick of Final Four contention, JRU head coach Louie Gonzalez may now only field no more than six to seven players in the Heavy Bombers’ next game on Friday, November 11, at 3 pm against San Sebastian.

Whether or not JRU will forfeit that contest remains to be seen. As of posting, neither the team nor the university has issued its own statement.

CSB, meanwhile, will likely not field five players total against Perpetual Help also on Friday, at 12 pm, as Taine Davis and Jimboy Pasturan – who were hit hardest by Amores in his fit of rage – are still subject to additional medical examinations, but will not need surgery.

The Blazers sit at 10-3 in second place behind title three-peat seeking Letran (11-3) and are looking to snap a 22-year Final Four drought.

– Rappler.com