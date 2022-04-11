COMEBACK. Juan Gomez de Liaño is no stranger to 3x3 basketball as he played locally and internationally.

Juan Gomez de Liaño returns to 3x3 basketball after a short-lived stint in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Gomez de Liaño returns to 3×3 action as he reinforces Platinum Karaoke for the ASEAN Basketball League 3×3 International Champions Cup in Bali, Indonesia.

Gomez de Liaño, who is coming off a short-lived stint in the Japan B. League, will be joined by Chris de Chavez and foreigners Marcus Hammonds and Carlos Martinez in the tournament that will run from Saturday, April 16, to Sunday, April 17.

De Chavez and Hammonds are no stranger to the local 3×3 scene, having played in the PBA 3×3 and Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3, while Martinez is the top-ranked 3×3 player in Spain.

“Chemistry-wise, we continue to build it up a little bit more. It is fun playing with these guys,” said Gomez de Liaño, who represented the Philippines in the 2017 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup.

“They just really want to win,” Gomez de Liaño added. “I think if we just stick to our philosophy and our rules, we’re really going to perform well.”

Platinum, coached by Anton Altamirano, is one of the two teams carrying the flag in the event, the other being the Zamboanga Valientes.

Tough competition awaits Platinum in Bali as the field consists of national teams from Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Malaysia.

Also taking part in the tournament which has a top prize of $10,000 (around P500,000) are the Singapore Slingers, Saigon Heat, Louvre Surabaya, and YKBK.

“Whenever you represent the country, you want to give your best,” said Altamirano. “We want to really give our best in whatever we do for our country and Platinum.” – Rappler.com