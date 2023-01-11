Juan Gomez de Liaño proves worth to BC Wolves with 22-point, 5-steal outing

TAKE CHARGE. Juan Gomez de Liaño catches fire from deep as he makes the most out of his extending playing time for the BC Wolves.

Juan Gomez de Liaño shows he can deliver when given ample playing time as the Wolves pick up their second straight win in the European North Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines – Juan Gomez de Liaño is slowly but surely finding his footing in Europe.

Gomez de Liaño shone on both ends for the BC Wolves and churned out 22 points, 5 steals, and 4 assists in an 89-60 drubbing of the Valmiera Glass Via in the European North Basketball League on Tuesday, January 10.

Bouncing back from a scoreless outing in a 79-77 escape against Tartu Ulikool the day prior, the Filipino guard caught fire from long range, going 5-of-9 from three-point land as the Wolves improved to 2-0 in the tournament.

“[I’m just] staying ready whenever my opportunity comes. Always have the mindset of the next man up,” said Gomez de Liaño.

Gomez de Liaño barely played against Tartu and logged just under six minutes in the narrow win last Monday.

The former Gilas Pilipinas standout, though, took advantage of the Wolves playing two games in as many days as he saw action for nearly 25 minutes against Valmiera, topping the team in plus-minus with +25.

“Back-to-back games are very tiring and I feel like my teammates were pretty sore and I’m glad coach gave me the chance to let me play and I was able to show what I can do and help the team in whatever way I can,” he said.

Regimantas Miniotas backstopped Gomez de Liaño with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Eigirdas Zukauskas posted 15 points in the rout.

It has been nearly three months since the 23-year-old joined the Lithuanian club and he eyes a long career in Europe after bouncing around with different teams.

After parting ways with the Earth Friends Tokyo Z of the Japan B. League, the former UP Fighting Maroons star had brief stints with Platinum Karaoke, BBM CLS Knights, and Marinerong Pilipino.

“Now that I’m here in Europe… I just want to be here for a long time and make a living out here and continue to just grow and prove myself that I can compete at such a high level.” – Rappler.com