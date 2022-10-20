Juan Gomez de Liaño signs with Lithuanian team BC Wolves

TRAILBLAZING. Juan Gomez de Liaño of the Earthfriends Tokyo Z in the Japan B. League.

Juan Gomez de Liaño becomes the first Filipino male basketball player to sign with a European basketball team

MANILA, Philippines – In a trailblazing move for Filipino basketball standouts, Juan Gomez de Liaño signed a one-year contract with the BC Wolves in the Lithuania-based Lietuvos krepšinio lyga, his club announced on Thursday, October 20.

The development made Gomez de Liaño, who also played in the Japan B. League last season, the first Filipino male basketball player to sign with a Europe-based basketball team.

Last year, Philippine women’s basketball standout Jack Animam saw action with ŽKK Radnički Kragujevac of the First Women’s Basketball League of Serbia to become the first Filipino to sign with a professional basketball league in Europe.

Gomez de Liaño, who also starred for the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP, last saw action in the PBA D-League where he won the Most Valuable Player award after averaging 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.2 steals for Marinerong Pilipino.

More details to follow.

– Rappler.com