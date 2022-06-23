Kobe Paras stays in Japan, signs with B. League Division 2 team Altiri Chiba

PINOY IMPORT. Kobe Paras hopes to showcase his wares again in Japan.

After an up-and-down pro debut season in Japan with the Niigata Albirex BB, Kobe Paras is set to stay in the B. League with the newly promoted Division 2 team Altiri Chiba

MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Paras is keeping his talents in Japan as he signed a new B. League deal with newly promoted Division 2 team Altiri Chiba on Thursday, June 23.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Altiri Chiba. Thank you to the management, team sponsors and the coaches for giving me a chance to play in Japan again,” he said in a team statement.

“Paras has exceptional physical ability and has a lot of experience in playing B1. We hope that the speedy development, which is also a feature of Altiri Chiba basketball, will be further improved,” added Altiri CEO Yoshihide Arai.

Paras had an up-and-down pro debut with the Division 1’s Niigata Albirex BB in the 2021-2022 season.

In 49 games, the 24-year-old averaged 8.2 points on 35% shooting and 35.3% from three in under 22 minutes per game as Niigata bottomed out in the 22-team division with a 7-45 record.

Chiba, on the other hand, finished second place in Division 3 with a 36-7 slate, and is looking to carry the same winning momentum to the next level after defeating Tryhoop Okayama in the season-ending promotional match last May 28.

Paras will join Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena, and Dwight Ramos in returning to Japan with guaranteed contracts next B. League season. Justine Baltazar will also join the Pinoy contingent as a member of the Hiroshima Dragonflies. – Rappler.com