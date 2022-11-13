Heading struggles as Nagasaki fails to complete sweep of Paras, Chiba

Jordan Heading goes ice-cold from three-point land as Kobe Paras’ Altiri Chiba exact revenge on the Nagasaki Velca in Division 2 of the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Heading and the Nagasaki Velca’s four-game winning streak in Division 2 of the Japan B. League came to an end on Sunday, November 13 as they suffered a 104-84 defeat at the hands of Kobe Paras and the Altiri Chiba.

After scoring 17 points on an efficient 7-of-13 clip from the field in their thrilling 96-94 win over the same opponents just a day earlier, the Filipino-Australian sharpshooter Heading was ice-cold from long distance this time around, failing to connect on any of his 5 three-point attempts in 16 minutes and 31 seconds of play.

Heading finished with just 6 points, while his Filipino counterpart Paras, who had 9 points on Saturday, also struggled in the second of their two-game matchup as he came up with just 4 markers on 2-of-8 shooting in close to 15 minutes of action.

Also in Division 2, former Barangay Ginebra and NorthPort center Greg Slaughter came up big for the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka in their 97-57 thrashing of the Earthfriends Tokyo Z on Saturday, November 12.

The 34-year-old 7-footer Slaughter recorded a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds in Fukuoka’s 40-point victory, a much-dominant performance compared to his 9-point, 6-rebound outing in their 86-79 loss to Tokyo on Friday, November 11.

Meanwhile, Filipino-American forward Roosevelt Adams did not see action for the Kagawa Five Arrows in their weekend series against the Saga Ballooners.

Adams was not part of the active roster of the Five Arrows, who also split their two-game assignment against the Ballooners this weekend. – Rappler.com