Kobe Paras parts ways with B. League club Altiri Chiba

GOODBYE. Kobe Paras ends his Japan B. League run with the Altiri Chiba.

The Altiri Chiba say that the team and Kobe Paras mutually agreed to terminate his contract

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino import Kobe Paras parted ways with the Altiri Chiba in the middle of the Japan. B. League season.

Chiba on Friday, March 3, announced that the team and Paras mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to represent such a beautiful club and city, Chiba,” Paras wrote in a statement. “Good luck with the rest of the season! Wishing you all more success!”

Paras played 33 games for the Altiri and averaged 5.3 points on 33% shooting from the field and 35.6% shooting from three-point land to go with 1 assist in 12 minutes of action.

Chiba currently sits at third place in the second division with a 32-11 record.

The former UP Fighting Maroons standout joined the Altiri last year after spending his rookie season in the B. League with Division 1 club Niigata Albirex BB.

He is the second Filipino import to leave the B. League this season after Justine Baltazar ended his stint with the Hiroshima Dragonflies in December. – Rappler.com