Dwight Ramos signs with Levanga Hokkaido, thanks Toyama for season

MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Am sensation Dwight Ramos is continuing his pro career with the Japan B. League after signing a one-season contract with Levanga Hokkaido on Wednesday, May 18.
“I’m very excited to play for Hokkaido next season. I was able to visit Hokkaido twice last season and I loved the city both times. I’m also looking forward to playing with very talented players in Hokkaido and hopefully making a run in the playoffs next season,” he said in a short interview with the team.
This will be Ramos’ second B. League season after completing his pro debut contract with the Toyama Grouses, whom he thanked in a separate post.
“Thank you Toyama Grouses for a great rookie year! It was a great experience being around great people,” he wrote on Instagram.
“[Shoutout] to the fans of Toyama, my teammates, coaches, and company staff, you guys were amazing. I look forward to seeing you guys again in the future!”
In 46 games, the 23-year-old Ramos posted decent averages of 10.0 points on 42% shooting, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals in 24 minutes per game.
He helped Toyama reach a 24-35 record, which was not enough to make the playoffs, but was still one of the best team records in the eight-man Filipino contingent that featured other Pinoy stars such as Shiga’s Kiefer Ravena, San-En’s Thirdy Ravena, and playoff-bound Ray Parks of Nagoya.
Ramos’ new Hokkaido team finished last season with a near-identical 21-35 record and only had less games due to the numerous COVID-related game postponements that plagued the league for quite some time. – Rappler.com