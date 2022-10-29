Ethan Alvano heats up in KBL as Wonju picks up 4th straight win

WINNING STREAK. Ethan Alvano and Wonju have been on a roll in the KBL.

Ethan Alvano notches a new KBL season-high in points to help the Wonju DB Promy extend their winning streak

MANILA, Philippines – Ethan Alvano played his best game yet in the Korean Basketball League and steered Wonju DB Promy to an 87-82 win over the Jeonju KCC Egis on Saturday, October 29.

The Filipino-American guard fired a season-high 26 points on top of 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block as Wonju held off a Jeonju squad led by Korean naturalized player Ricardo Ratliffe to improve to 4-2.

With Alvano averaging 15 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds, the Promy have been on a roll, winning their last four games after a 0-2 season start.

Former NBA player Dewan Hernandez backstopped Alvano, who shot 3-of-7 from deep, with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Doo Kyung-min fired 15 points laced by 3 triples.

Kang Sang-jae added 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals as Wonju led by as many as 12 points before it denied the Egis’ comeback.

Ratliffe posted a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds in the loss that dropped Jeonju to 2-4.

Heo Ung led the way for the Egis with 27 points and 5 assists, while former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson netted 10 points and 8 rebounds. – Rappler.com