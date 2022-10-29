Sports
Sports
Korean Basketball League

Ethan Alvano heats up in KBL as Wonju picks up 4th straight win

Delfin Dioquino
Ethan Alvano heats up in KBL as Wonju picks up 4th straight win

WINNING STREAK. Ethan Alvano and Wonju have been on a roll in the KBL.

Wonju DB Promy Facebook page

Ethan Alvano notches a new KBL season-high in points to help the Wonju DB Promy extend their winning streak

MANILA, Philippines – Ethan Alvano played his best game yet in the Korean Basketball League and steered Wonju DB Promy to an 87-82 win over the Jeonju KCC Egis on Saturday, October 29.

The Filipino-American guard fired a season-high 26 points on top of 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block as Wonju held off a Jeonju squad led by Korean naturalized player Ricardo Ratliffe to improve to 4-2.

With Alvano averaging 15 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds, the Promy have been on a roll, winning their last four games after a 0-2 season start.

Former NBA player Dewan Hernandez backstopped Alvano, who shot 3-of-7 from deep, with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Doo Kyung-min fired 15 points laced by 3 triples.

Kang Sang-jae added 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals as Wonju led by as many as 12 points before it denied the Egis’ comeback.

Ratliffe posted a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds in the loss that dropped Jeonju to 2-4.

Heo Ung led the way for the Egis with 27 points and 5 assists, while former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson netted 10 points and 8 rebounds. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Korean Basketball League

Filipino basketball players

Korean basketball