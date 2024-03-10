Unbeaten Chiba, loaded Seoul dispute EASL crown, $1 million

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP GUN. Chiba Jets guard Yuki Togashi in action in the EASL Final Four in Cebu.

As the last two teams standings, Japan's Chiba Jets and Korea's Seoul SK Knights go all out in the knockout East Asia Super League finale

CEBU, Philippines – A million-dollar prize awaits the winner of the East Asia Super League (EASL) finale as Japan’s Chiba Jets and Korea’s Seoul SK Knights tussle at the Hoops Dome at 7 pm on Sunday, March 10.

Led by Japan’s premier playmaker Yuki Togashi, naturalized player Ira Brown, and Australian wing Xavier Cooks, the Jets easily got tagged as favorite for the affair.

Chiba heads to the championship game rolling on a clean sheet, winning all seven assignments thus far.

The team edged out Taiwan’s New Taipei Kings – who were led by Joseph Lin, brother of former NBA phenomenon Jeremy – during the knockout semifinal, 92-84, last Friday, March 8.

Meanwhile, the SK Knights march to the title match loaded with ammunition, armed with the league’s top scorer, Jameel Warney.

Warney, a multiple-time Korean Basketball League Foreign MVP, has averaged over 37 points a game in the EASL – the latest a 38-point, 16-rebound, 6-assist outing against rivals Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, 94-79, in the Final Four.

The runner-up will be awarded US $500,000.

Earlier at 4 pm, New Taipei and Anyang battle for third place, with the winner taking home US $250,000.

Anyang remains hopeful that Filipino high flyer Rhenz Abando plays more minutes as he continues to mend from a back injury.

Jeremy Lin, who has been out of action since January due to a plantar fascia injury, is still questionable despite participating in team practice sessions.

Despite the absence from the court, the 2019 NBA champion reserve guard has remained popular in the Queen City of the South.

“[Jeremy is] really… really bummed out that he’s still injured, he rested for a long time in the [Taiwan P. League], really trying to get healthy for [the EASL],” league chief executive officer Henry Kerins told Manila-based reporters.

“Obviously, he felt he felt very bad about [missing the Final Four], but he was on the bench cheering for his brother and his brother did very well,” he added.

“He’s got a strong personal connection to Cebu and the Philippines, so I think he would be open to [playing].” — Rappler.com