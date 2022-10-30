Belangel fires 25 in Daegu win; Abando debuts in KBL

The Daegu KOGAS Pegasus end their three-game losing skid behind SJ Belangel’s huge scoring outing, while the Anyang KGC keep their hold of the top spot in Rhenz Abando’s KBL debut

MANILA, Philippines – SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus put an end to their three-game losing skid in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) with a 92-83 win over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers on Sunday, October 30.

After seeing his 13-point outing against his fellow Filipino star RJ Abarrientos go to waste last Friday, Belangel came up big for Daegu in the win as he exploded for a team-best 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting, together with 2 rebounds and 3 assists.

Lee Dae-sung helped Belangel carry the team’s scoring cudgels with 20 points, while Murphy Halloway had a near triple-double performance of 17 markers, 14 boards, and 8 dimes for Daegu, which improved its record to 2-4.

Like Belangel’s Daegu, the Anyang KGC came out victorious over the Suwon KT Sonicboom, 70-68, in Rhenz Abando’s KBL debut.

Despite coming off an injury, Abando, who missed Anyang’s first six games, hardly looked like he missed a beat as he tallied 6 points on a 3-of-7 clip from the field and 4 rebounds in just 10 minutes of play in the victory.

Former Golden State Warriors forward Omari Spellman led the charge for Anyang – which remained at the No.1 spot with a 6-1 slate – with 21 points and 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Abarrientos and the the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus saw their three-game winning streak come to an end as they bowed to Justin Gutang’s Changwon LG Sakers, 79-68.

The high-scoring guard Abarrientos struggled from the field and recorded just 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists for Ulsan, while Gutang once again rode Changwon’s bench in the win.

With the loss, Ulsan fell to 4-2 in the standings, while Changwon rose to an even 3-3 record. – Rappler.com