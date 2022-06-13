LIVE UPDATES: Warriors vs Celtics, Game 5 – NBA Finals 2022

As the series returns to the Bay Area for the all-important Game 5, the Warriors and the Celtics fight for a pivotal 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven finals

MANILA, Philippines – Back to square one.

With the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics tied at two games apiece, expect an all-out war in Game 5 on Monday, June 13 (Tuesday, June 14, Manila time) as both teams fight for a pivotal 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Although no team has won back-to-back games in this series so far, momentum may be on the side of the Warriors as the finals shifts back to the Bay Area for the all-important Game 5.

The Warriors avoided falling into a 1-3 hole with a much-needed 107-97 win in Game 4, thanks to the heroics of Steph Curry, who put up 43 points on 7-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Look for the Warriors to ride on the hot hands of Curry anew in Game 5, together with the steady double-digit scoring contributions of Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole.

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown must come up with much-better performances and increase further their scoring outputs as they combined for just 44 points in Game 4.

The Celtics also need Al Horford and Marcus Smart to be more consistent on the offensive end if they want to replicate their Game 1 win on the road and move on the cusp of their first NBA title in 14 years.

Game time is 9 am.

– Rappler.com