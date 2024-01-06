Jayson Tatum leads Celtics’ easy win over Jazz

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Celtics score at least 120 points for the ninth straight game, tying the franchise record, as Boston whips the Utah Jazz

Jayson Tatum collected 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in 25 minutes and the Boston Celtics improved their home record to 17-0 by beating the Utah Jazz, 126-97, Friday night, January 5 (Saturday, January 6, Manila time).

Tatum made 13 of his 14 free throw attempts and scored 23 points in the first half, when the Celtics led by as many as 36 points. Boston scored at least 120 points for the ninth consecutive game, which tied the franchise record.

Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points for the Celtics, who received 14 points from Jrue Holiday and 13 from both Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser. Derrick White had 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Utah’s three-game winning streak came to an end. The Jazz shot 39-of-94 from the field (36.2%) and 6-of-34 from behind the three-point arc (17.6%).

Lauri Markkanen had 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Jazz. Collin Sexton finished with 13 points, and John Collins had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Boston rested center Al Horford, who typically sits out a game when the Celtics play on back-to-back nights. Boston plays at Indiana on Saturday night.

Boston scored the game’s first 10 points, and Utah didn’t make a field goal until 7:59 remained in the first quarter on a driving dunk by Markkanen. The Jazz shot 5-of-27 from the field (1-of-12 on three-pointers) in the quarter, and trailed 30-15 after 12 minutes.

The Celtics opened up a 42-15 lead by scoring the first 12 points in the second quarter. Utah didn’t score in the period until a Collins dunk with 8:04 remaining in the half. Boston led by 36 following a Holiday dunk that made it 54-18, and the Celtics had a 71-40 lead entering the third.

Boston matched its largest lead when Tatum made a three-pointer that gave Boston a 97-61 lead with 4:20 left in the third. Utah trailed 107-75 after three quarters. – Rappler.com