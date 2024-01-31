Warriors hold 70-point man Joel Embiid in check

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TANGLED. Sixers center Joel Embiid (left) gets called for an offensive foul against Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Steph Curry and the Warriors put the clamps on Joel Embiid just a week after the reigning MVP exploded for 70 points

Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 37 points in the second half as the Golden State Warriors handed the Philadelphia 76ers their fourth straight loss with a 119-107 victory in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 30 (Wednesday, January 31, Manila time).

Jonathan Kuminga had 26 points, Andrew Wiggins added 23, and Brandin Podziemski had 11 for Golden State, which ended a two-game skid.

Philadelphia trailed 93-90 before the Warriors put together an 11-1 run and moved ahead 104-91 on Kuminga’s free throw with 5:16 remaining.

The Sixers made three-pointers to pull within 111-104 with 2:33 left before the Warriors held on for the victory.

Sixers star Joel Embiid – who unleashed 70 points just last week – returned after missing two games due to left knee soreness and finished with 14 points on 5-of-18 shooting.

Embiid, the reigning MVP, headed to the locker room with just over four minutes left in the game after Kuminga fell on his knee while both were going for a loose ball.

Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz scored 19 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 15, Patrick Beverley had 12, and Jaden Springer chipped in 10.

The Warriors shot 55.7% from the field and 14-of-32 (43.8%) from three-point range.

Golden State opened the game by shooting 64.7% overall in the first quarter, but Philadelphia led 28-23 after holding an 8-0 advantage in offensive rebounds.

The Sixers maintained their lead for most of the second quarter before the Warriors closed it on a 16-6 run to move ahead, 52-50. Harris scored 15 points before the break for the Sixers, while Embiid was held to eight on 3-of-11 shooting.

Golden State stretched its lead to 14 points late in the third quarter and ended the period with an 86-77 lead. Curry drilled four three-pointers and scored 15 points in the frame.

Golden State played without Klay Thompson, who was scratched before the game due to illness.

Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle. The Sixers were also missing De’Anthony Melton (back), Nicolas Batum (hamstring), and Robert Covington (left knee). – Rappler.com