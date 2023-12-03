Clippers stun Warriors after trailing by 22

SUMMARY
Paul George drained a go-ahead three-pointer with 9.9 seconds remaining as the host Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 22-point deficit to edge the Golden State Warriors, 113-112, on Saturday afternoon, December 2 (Sunday, December 3, Manila time).
Moses Moody gave Golden State a 111-106 lead with 1:22 to go by sinking a pair of free throws following a clear-path foul by George.
James Harden answered with a layup before Moody split a pair of free throws, making it a four-point game, 112-108, with 38.1 seconds left.
Kawhi Leonard’s layup made it a one-possession game, and George then delivered, giving Los Angeles its first – and only – lead of the contest.
Draymond Green came up short on a potential game-winning three-pointer as time expired.
George finished with a game-high 25 points for the Clippers, who bounced back from a 120-114 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.
Harden finished with 21 points and 9 assists, while Leonard tallied 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists.
Stephen Curry led Golden State with 22 points and 11 assists.
Green and Moody each had 21 points, with Green adding 9 boards. Curry scored just 4 points in the second half on 1-of-10 shooting.
Moody opened the third quarter with a three-pointer to put Golden State up by 22, and the Warriors still held a comfortable lead at 85-68 with 5:28 remaining in the period.
Los Angeles still had gas in the tank, though, scoring 17 of the next 19 points to make it a two-point game. Klay Thompson then stopped the bleeding by hitting a jumper and three in transition to give the Warriors a 92-85 edge heading into the fourth.
After trailing by 17 just past the midpoint of the second quarter, Los Angeles chipped away at its deficit, pulling within 57-48 with 2:08 left in the first half when Daniel Theis made a short jumper.
But the Warriors answered with a 10-0 run to close the half, allowing them to take a commanding 67-48 advantage into the break.
Curry headlined the outburst with 8 points and led all first-half scorers with 18. Ivica Zubac paced the Clippers with 10.
Green had 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc to help Golden State build a 33-22 lead after 12 minutes. – Rappler.com
