Clutch Paolo Banchero layup powers Magic past Jazz

YOUNG STAR. Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to a dunk against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter at the Delta Center.

After struggling in the first four games of the NBA season, 2022-23 Rookie of the Year winner Paolo Banchero enjoys a breakout performance and steers the Magic to their third win

Paolo Banchero hit a go-ahead layup with 14 seconds remaining and scored a season-high 30 points to lift the Orlando Magic to a thrilling 115-113 win over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Thursday, November 2 (Friday, November 3, Manila time).

Banchero, who’d struggled in Orlando’s first four games, had his strongest outing of the season. He scored 10 straight points for the Magic in the final minutes and made 9 of 13 field goals overall.

The 2022-23 Rookie of the Year also had 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks to help the Magic go 2-2 on a four-game trip against Western Conference teams. Franz Wagner added 21 points and Cole Anthony contributed 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists off the bench.

Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points for the Jazz and put Utah up by a point after hitting a three-pointer to cap a furious late rally. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and John Collins totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds for Utah, which trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter before the comeback.

Down 7 with 3 1/2 minutes left, Utah scored 8 unanswered points on a pair of Clarkson free throws and back-to-back threes by Markkanen to go up 113-112 with 20.1 seconds remaining.

Banchero then gave the Magic their lead back, 114-113, with a tough driving bucket with 14 seconds left.

Talen Horton-Tucker’s game-winning attempt with 4.1 remaining went awry.

Anthony Black split a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds left after the Jazz selected him to shoot free throws following an injury to Wendell Carter Jr, who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Utah was unable to get a final shot off with 1.1 seconds left after an errant pass by Kelly Olynyk on the inbound play.

The Jazz took a double-digit lead at 28-18, but Orlando made it 34-30 after Moritz Wagner hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the first.

The Magic used a 13-1 run to take their own nine-point advantage before settling on a 66-58 halftime lead.

Wagner gave Orlando its largest lead, 75-61, with a layup as Orlando scored 9 of the first 12 points of the second half. – Rappler.com