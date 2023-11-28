NBA
NBA regular season

Joel Embiid’s triple-double fuels 76ers to blowout over Lakers

Reuters

MAIN MEN. Sixers center Joel Embiid (left) battles for position against Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid powers the Sixers even as Lakers star LeBron James sets another milestone, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most minutes played in NBA history

Joel Embiid recorded the sixth triple-double of his NBA career with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists to help the Philadelphia 76ers to a 138-94 win against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, November 27 (Tuesday, November 28, Manila time).

Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points and shot 5-for-12 from three-point distance, helping the 76ers shoot 22-for-46 as a team, one triple shot short of the franchise record.

Marcus Morris Sr. went 4-for-5 on threes and scored 16 points off the bench for the 76ers, who had lost two of three. 

Patrick Beverley, who came in 3-for-22 from three-point distance this season, shot 4-for-8 from beyond the arc and scored 12 points.

LeBron James scored 18 points and passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most minutes played, regular season and playoffs, in NBA history when he crossed the 66,289-minute mark.

Anthony Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds and D’Angelo Russell contributed 12 points and 7 assists for the Lakers, who had won four of five.

The 76ers shot 13-for-26 from three-point distance in the first half and took a 15-point lead into halftime after leading by as many as 25.

The Lakers cut it to 11 on a three by Taurean Prince with 9:44 left in the third quarter, but De’Anthony Melton hit treys on back-to-back possessions to spark a 10-2 run and the lead was back up to 19.

Philadelphia eventually took a 98-80 lead into the fourth and continued to expand its lead.

The 76ers used a 20-2 run in the first quarter to move ahead 28-15 with 3:11 left and Los Angeles never got back within single digits.

Embiid, the reigning MVP, was on the bench when the 76ers took a 32-19 lead into the second quarter, but Philadelphia kept adding to its lead.

The 76ers started 4-for-6 from three-point distance in the second quarter to extend their lead to 46-27 with 8:06 left in the half.

Morris hit threes on back-to-back trips to make it 52-29 with 6:36 left.

The Lakers ended the half with a 14-4 run to make it 68-53 at the break. – Rappler.com

