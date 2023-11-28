Joel Embiid’s triple-double fuels 76ers to blowout over Lakers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid powers the Sixers even as Lakers star LeBron James sets another milestone, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most minutes played in NBA history

Joel Embiid recorded the sixth triple-double of his NBA career with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists to help the Philadelphia 76ers to a 138-94 win against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, November 27 (Tuesday, November 28, Manila time).

Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points and shot 5-for-12 from three-point distance, helping the 76ers shoot 22-for-46 as a team, one triple shot short of the franchise record.

Marcus Morris Sr. went 4-for-5 on threes and scored 16 points off the bench for the 76ers, who had lost two of three.

Patrick Beverley, who came in 3-for-22 from three-point distance this season, shot 4-for-8 from beyond the arc and scored 12 points.

LeBron James scored 18 points and passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most minutes played, regular season and playoffs, in NBA history when he crossed the 66,289-minute mark.

Anthony Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds and D’Angelo Russell contributed 12 points and 7 assists for the Lakers, who had won four of five.

The 76ers shot 13-for-26 from three-point distance in the first half and took a 15-point lead into halftime after leading by as many as 25.

The Lakers cut it to 11 on a three by Taurean Prince with 9:44 left in the third quarter, but De’Anthony Melton hit treys on back-to-back possessions to spark a 10-2 run and the lead was back up to 19.

Philadelphia eventually took a 98-80 lead into the fourth and continued to expand its lead.

The 76ers used a 20-2 run in the first quarter to move ahead 28-15 with 3:11 left and Los Angeles never got back within single digits.

Embiid, the reigning MVP, was on the bench when the 76ers took a 32-19 lead into the second quarter, but Philadelphia kept adding to its lead.

The 76ers started 4-for-6 from three-point distance in the second quarter to extend their lead to 46-27 with 8:06 left in the half.

Morris hit threes on back-to-back trips to make it 52-29 with 6:36 left.

The Lakers ended the half with a 14-4 run to make it 68-53 at the break. – Rappler.com