Jordan Clarkson returns as Jazz stage big comeback to down Raptors

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHASE. Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) pursues a loose ball against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena.

The Jazz fight back from a 17-point deficit as the returning Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen combine for 60 points

Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson each scored 30 points and the visiting Utah Jazz came back to defeat the Toronto Raptors, 126-119, on Saturday, December 23 (Sunday, December 24, Manila time).

Collin Sexton added 16 points for the Jazz, who trailed by as many as 17 points. Walker Kessler and John Collins scored 10 each for the Jazz, who are 2-1 on a five-game road trip.

Scottie Barnes had 32 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors, who have lost three straight.

Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby scored 19 points each for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. had 16 points and Dennis Schroder had 11 points.

Toronto took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Utah scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter. The Jazz tied the game at 104 on Clarkson’s layup with 6:44 to play. Utah took a 10-point lead on Clarkson’s three-pointer with 4:02 remaining. Barnes cut the margin to 6 on a hook shot with 1:55 left.

Barnes scored 17 points in the first quarter to push Toronto to a 34-31 lead.

The Raptors led by 16 after Anunoby made a dunk with 5:24 to play in the second quarter. Utah scored the next 5 points, but Schroder’s 17-foot jumper with 2:12 left pushed the lead back up to 13.

Anunoby’s steal led to a dunk by Barnes with 15 seconds left to give Toronto a 17-point lead. Sexton made one of two free throws to complete the first-half scoring with Toronto leading 71-55.

The Raptors shot 53.8% (28-for-52) from the field in the first half, led by 24 points from Barnes.

The Jazz shot 47.7% (21-for-44) in the first half with Markkanen scoring 16 points.

A dunk by Collins cut Toronto’s lead to 11 with 9:50 to play in the third quarter. The Jazz then reduced the margin to 10 before Anunoby scored 5 straight points.

Sexton’s jumper cut the lead to 11 with 3:10 remaining in the third. Utah moved to within 9 points before Trent hit two three-pointers that gave Toronto a 98-85 lead going into the fourth.

Utah was without Keyonte George (left foot inflammation) and Talen Horton-Tucker (left foot inflammation). – Rappler.com