NBA fines James Harden over ‘liar’ comment; players union to file grievance

TOO EASY. Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

A disgruntled James Harden gets fined $100,000 for calling out Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey, but the NBA Players Association plans to back up the former MVP

The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden $100,000 on Tuesday, August 22, for his public comments on team president Daryl Morey.

Reportedly upset about a failed promise to be traded, Harden made the controversial remarks last week at a publicity event in China.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

The NBA Players Association said later Tuesday that it plans to file a grievance on Harden’s behalf.

“We respectfully disagree with the league’s decision to discipline James Harden for recent comments he made, which we believe do not violate the rule against public trade demands,” the NBPA said in a statement.

“We intend to file a grievance and have the matter heard by our arbitrator.”

A 10-time All-Star, Harden has made it clear he wants to play elsewhere next season. However, the Sixers have informed his representatives that they are expecting him to report for training camp next month.

Harden, who turns 34 on Saturday, averaged 21.0 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games this past season.

The 2017-2018 league MVP and three-time scoring champion owns career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers. – Rappler.com