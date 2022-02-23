Lakers star LeBron James wins ‘how it started’ challenge with epic Michael Jordan throwback

Much has been made about Sunday’s Top 75 festivities right before the All-Star Game. There were more than a few noteworthy moments between the legends that were in attendance but there’s no denying that what stood out for most was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his iconic encounter with the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan.

Even after his game-winner in what turned out to be an epic All-Star Game, LeBron was still raving about his moment with MJ. So much so, that Lakers star decided to post a couple of photos of himself and the Chicago Bulls legend on Instagram as James turned in his entry for the “How it started vs. how it’s going” challenge (h/t NBA Retweet on Twitter):

LeBron posts a throwback pic to a present one with MJ.



👑 x 🐐 pic.twitter.com/CBdfCFzrQj — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 22, 2022

LeBron James joined one of his childhood idols in the NBA’s prestigious all-time Top 75 list and it was indeed a moment to relish for James. Among others, LeBron also exchanged pleasantries with MJ himself and it was truly a historic moment for basketball fans everywhere.

I need to point out an intriguing aspect in LeBron’s post, though. In his caption, he used a black cat emoji beside MJ’s name. While all of us usually associate the goat emoji with Jordan, LeBron decided to go in another direction. He used the crown emoji for himself to indicate his status as The King, but the emoji he used for Jordan is suspicious, to say the least. I’m probably reading too much into this, but it’s still worth mentioning, don’t you think? – Rappler.com