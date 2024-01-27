Mamba zone: Doncic’s 73, Booker’s 62 continue historic NBA scoring week

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON FIRE. NBA superstars (from top, clockwise) Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, and Luka Doncic make it a scoring week to remember.

Stars align anew in the NBA as Luka Doncic and Devin Booker explode for 73 and 62 points, respectively, just five days after Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns erupt for 70 and 62

MANILA, Philippines – When NBA MVP Joel Embiid erupted for 70 points and All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 62 on the 18th anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s 81-point masterpiece, basketball fans and pundits thought they have witnessed a rare aligning of the stars, even in a top-level league.

Little did they know that lightning would strike twice in the same place just five days later on Friday (Saturday, January 27, Manila time) as Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic exploded for 73 points just a few hours before Phoenix Suns leader Devin Booker followed up with 62-point effort.

Even the circumstances surrounding the two sets of career-high outings were strikingly similar, as 70-point scorers Embiid and Doncic both did so in wins, while Towns’ and Booker’s 62s both got overshadowed by one-possession losses.

Understandably, such performances have reignited debates on the level of defense played in the NBA in recent years, with multiple teams eclipsing 130 to 140-plus points – sometimes on the same night – while their star players average 30-35 points per game.

Despite mixed opinions on the way NBA basketball is played today, the league remains popular in the United States and many other nations in the world, especially the Philippines, where the sport is revered unlike any other.

Throughout the NBA’s 78-season history, high-scoring games like Wilt Chamberlain’s legendary 100-point record-setter in 1962 have always popped up every now and then.

Regardless of era, generational stars will always find ways to stand out from the rest, and this current timeline is no exception. – Rappler.com