Triple-double party: Doncic, Jokic all-around threats in big wins

BIG NIGHT. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic controls the ball as Raptors forward Bruce Brown tries to defend.

Luka Doncic celebrates his 25th birthday with his 67th career triple-double with the Mavs as Nikola Jokic continues to make another MVP case, tallying his fourth straight and 19th overall triple-double for the Nuggets this season

Luka Doncic erupted for 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 16 assists – the Mavericks superstar’s 39th 30-point triple-double – and the visiting Dallas defeated the Toronto Raptors, 136-125, on Wednesday night, February 28 (Thursday, February 29, Manila time).

It was the 11th triple-double of the season and the 67th of his career for Doncic, who turned 25 on Wednesday.

On the same night, Nikola Jokic put up 14 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists, and the host Denver Nuggets used a dominating stretch in the second and third quarters to beat the shorthanded Sacramento Kings, 117-96.

Jokic, who sat out the fourth quarter of the blowout, has logged triple-doubles in each of his past four games, giving him 19 this season. He helped Denver avoid getting swept in the four-game season series against Sacramento.

Backstopping Doncic was Kyrie Irving, who added 29 points – 15 in the fourth quarter – for the Mavericks, who have won eight of their past 10.

PJ Washington contributed 23 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points, and Daniel Gafford had 13 points. Dereck Lively II had 9 points and 5 blocks.

The Mavericks rebounded from a 121-119 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a Max Strus 59-foot buzzer-beater on Tuesday, February 27.

Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, who had their three-game winning streak end.

Aside from Jokic, Jamal Murray starred for the Nuggets, scoring 32 points on 13-for-15 shooting from the floor.

Aaron Gordon had 17 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points, and Michael Porter Jr. finished with 14 points for the Nuggets, who have won four straight out of the All-Star break.

De’Aaron Fox, who led the Kings to the three wins over Denver by averaging 23.7 points and 11.3 assists, was ruled out with a left knee contusion an hour before tipoff. It is the seventh game he missed this season.

Keegan Murray scored 21 points, Chris Duarte added 18 points, Malik Monk contributed 14 points and Domantas Sabonis finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists for Sacramento.

The Kings led 47-32 with eight minutes left in the second quarter, but Denver dominated the rest of the way. – Rappler.com