Mavs rule but Warriors stop Luka triple-double streak 

The Mavericks show they have more stars on board, winning over the Warriors even as hotshot Luka Doncic’s record streak of triple-double ends

Luka Doncic’s run of triple-doubles ended, but the host Dallas Mavericks turned to the shot-blocking of big men Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II to outlast the shorthanded Golden State Warriors, 109-99, on Wednesday night, March 13 (Thursday, March 14, Manila time).

Gafford and Lively combined for 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 blocks, allowing the Mavericks to win for just the second time this season when scoring fewer than 112 points. They also won their fourth straight overall.

Gafford had 7 of Dallas’ 13 blocks, missing his career-high by one.

Jonathan Kuminga went for a game-high 27 points for the Warriors, who were missing Stephen Curry for their third straight game because of a sprained right ankle.

Golden State was also without Draymond Green, who was a late scratch with a sore lower back.

Doncic, whose seven straight games with triple-doubles included an NBA record six straight with at least 35 points, finished with 21 points, 9 assists, and 3 rebounds on Wednesday.

Despite shooting just 40.2% overall, the Warriors stayed in the game for three quarters. But already up 6, the Mavericks held Golden State to just one field goal over the first 3:56 of the final period and built an 87-72 lead.

Kyrie Irving contributed 5 of his team-high 23 points to the 11-2 burst.

The Warriors, who had won nine of their last 10 road games, got no closer than 11 until a bucket in the closing seconds.

Irving also contributed 10 assists while matching Lively’s 8 rebounds.

Lively, who had two blocks, hit six of his eight shots en route to 12 points, while Gafford shot 5-for-5 for his 10 points. He also had 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

Josh Green and PJ Washington added 11 points apiece for Dallas, which won its second straight over Golden State this season.

Andrew Wiggins had 17 points for the Warriors, while Trayce Jackson-Davis chipped in with 10 points to complement 9 rebounds.

Brandin Podziemski finished with 11 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. – Rappler.com