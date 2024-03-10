‘Rare as a Picasso’: Luka Doncic sets triple-double record

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic surpasses Russell Westbrook’s mark to become the first NBA player to record six straight 30-point triple-doubles

Luka Doncic set an NBA record with his sixth consecutive 30-point triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks rolled past the host Detroit Pistons, 142-124, on Saturday night, March 9 (Sunday, March 10, Manila time).

Doncic piled up 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He surpassed Russell Westbrook, who recorded five straight 30-point triple-doubles in 2017.

Heading into the game, Doncic averaged a league-high 34.6 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.0 rebounds.

“I’ve always said we can’t take that young man for granted,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “You’re seeing something as rare as a Picasso.”

Kyrie Irving had 21 points and Daniel Gafford supplied 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Tim Hardaway Jr. also scored 17 points for the Mavs.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists. Simone Fontecchio had 27 points, James Wiseman notched 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaden Ivey contributed 17 points and 6 rebounds.

Detroit center Jalen Duren was ejected with 7:03 left for picking up two technicals after an altercation with the Mavericks’ PJ Washington.

Pistons rookie forward Ausar Thompson missed the second half due to an illness.

Doncic and Cunningham put on an offensive show in the first half as the Mavericks grabbed a 69-65 halftime advantage.

The Mavs superstar racked up 26 points and 6 assists, while Cunningham notched 24 points and 4 assists.

Doncic scored 18 points in the last seven minutes of the half. During that same stretch, Cunningham had 12 points and 2 assists.

Dallas opened the second half with a 14-6 run, including 6 points from Doncic, to stretch its lead to double digits.

Irving made three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to give his team an 89-76 lead. After the Pistons pulled within 7 points, the Mavericks went on an 11-2 run in the final three minutes of the quarter. Hardaway scored 9 of those points on a trio of three-pointers.

Dallas also scored the first 7 points of the fourth quarter to make it 111-88. Gafford dunked off a Hardaway feed to finish that spurt.

The altercation started after Duren fell over Gafford after Gafford was fouled by Ivey. Washington and Duren then exchanged shoves as players raced toward the scrum.

Washington was assessed one technical while Duren was tossed.

Doncic came out after he grabbed his 10th rebound with 3:14 left.

