Luka show: Doncic drops record 35-point triple-double

ALL-AROUND. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks to pass the ball past Heat forward Haywood Highsmith.

Luka Doncic recorded his 15th triple-double of the season – 35 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds – and contributed to a late-game flurry of three-pointers as the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the visiting Miami Heat, 114-108, on Thursday, March 7 (Friday, March 8, Manila time).

Doncic – who tied Russell Westbrook’s NBA record with his fifth consecutive game posting a 30-plus-point triple-double – assisted Dante Exum on a go-ahead three-pointer with 3:15 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Doncic knocked down a three-pointer of his own on the following possession, his last triple on a 7-of-13 night from beyond the arc.

After Terry Rozier answered with a 3-pointer that pulled Miami to within two, Dereck Lively II found Kyrie Irving off of an offensive rebound for a third consecutive Mavericks 3-pointer.

Irving’s shot completed a 23-point performance and effectively put away the game for Dallas, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Mavericks overcame a slow start, falling behind by 15 points in the first quarter. Dallas chipped away from the initial deficit to lead by as many as 11 late in the third quarter.

The Heat rallied in the final period behind Rozier, who scored eight of his team-high 27 points and passed three of his 11 assists in the quarter.

Rozier was one of six Miami scorers with at least 13 points.

Duncan Robinson matched Rozier’s 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the three-point arc and shot 7-of-10 from the floor overall en route to 19 points.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. shot 3-of-4 from long distance for 13 points off the bench, and Caleb Martin added another 13 in a reserve role.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, both averaging more than 20 points per game, each scored 14.

Exum scored 13 points in just 17 minutes off the bench, shooting 3-of-5 from the floor, 2-of-2 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 at the free throw line.

Daniel Gafford shot 5-of-5 from the field for 12 points, PJ Washington scored 10 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 11 points off the bench. – Rappler.com