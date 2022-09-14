‘I wasn’t prepared’: Curry agonizes over one of ‘biggest regrets’ of his career

Warriors superstar Steph Curry confesses he regrets missing out on an opportunity to stand up and speak out back in 2014

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Stephen Curry has achieved so many things throughout what has been a decorated NBA career. Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors superstar is by no means immune to regret.

In a recent tell-all interview with Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone, Curry got brutally honest about one particular regret in his career that he continues to agonize over to this very day.

According to Steph, he still thinks about the time when he decided NOT to boycott the Warriors’ playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers back in 2014. This was right after an incriminating recording of then-Clippers owner Donald Sterling making racist remarks was made public.

“One of my biggest regrets is not boycotting the game,” he said. “That was a moment to leverage beyond anything we probably could have said.”

Apparently, Curry discussed a potential boycott with then-Clippers talisman Chris Paul. Steph and the Warriors eventually deferred to the Clippers’ decision to just wear their jerseys inside out before discarding them at center court as a sign of protest against Sterling, who was slapped with a lifetime ban not long after.

For his part, while Stephen Curry confessed that he regrets missing out on an opportunity to stand up and speak out, he also admitted that at that point in time, he just wasn’t ready:

“We get attacked as athletes sometimes when you don’t want to say something — ‘I need to get more educated,’ there’s all these lines that people use,” he explains. “It kind of seems like you’re soft or like you’re equivocating or avoiding whatever the situation is. Honestly, in that moment, yes, I could have been a lot stronger on a point of view, but I wasn’t prepared to do that at the time, so I don’t regret that.”

Curry’s recent revelation is quite timely amid the NBA’s recent announcement to suspend Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year.

Sarver has also been fined $10 million for the shocking sexual and racist allegations he’s currently facing. This situation is eerily similar to Sterling’s case some eight years ago, which speaks volumes of the current state of the NBA. – Rappler.com