WATCH: LeBron James shares epic moment with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after scoring feat

STAR POWER. Lakers forward LeBron James meets with NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after breaking the all-time scoring record against the Thunder during the second half.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passes the torch to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James after the latter broke the former’s all-time scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and team legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had quite the incredible moment together on the court after LeBron officially surpassed Kareem on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The NBA made sure to honor and celebrate LeBron’s achievement after he scored his 38,388th point in the closing seconds of the third quarter. Aside from giving James the opportunity to address the crowd following his historic milestone, he also shared the court with Abdul-Jabbar who was in attendance in the game.

Kareem presented to James the ball that he shot to become the NBA’s scoring king. The two also hugged it out as they showed their respect for each other, while the fans in the arena chanted “MVP.”

LeBron James receives the record-breaking basketball from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 👑

The two players may not always see eye to eye, with a comment from LeBron earlier in the season raising questions about their relationship or the lack thereof. He was asked last October 2022 about his relationship with Kareem, to which he said “no thoughts and no relationship.”

To celebrate the amazing career milestone and new NBA history, the two looked past their differences to commemorate the occasion. They are both great players in their own right, and clearly, the respect they have for each other as basketball players will always stay.

Here’s to hoping that their relationship can improve, though. It’ll certainly be nice if they can talk to each other and discuss the history that they just made in their respective eras. – Rappler.com