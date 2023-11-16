When Stephen Curry sits, Draymond Green often gets ejected

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Counting Draymond Green’s latest tossing, seven of the Warriors forward’s last 11 ejections happened with Steph Curry inactive

Rudy Gobert may be on to something.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center was involved in a fracas Tuesday night, November 14, with the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, who was ejected, and eventually got suspended by the NBA, for putting Gobert in a headlock.

Gobert theorized Green doesn’t want to play without his longtime teammate, Stephen Curry, on the floor.

“Every time Steph doesn’t play, (Green) doesn’t want to play without his guy Steph so he does anything he can to get ejected,” Gobert said after the game, a 104-101 Minnesota road win.

Curry sat out Tuesday’s game with knee soreness.

The NBA suspended Green for five games without pay, with the league noting that the Warriors star’s history of unsportsmanlike acts played a part in the length of the suspension.

Since entering the NBA in 2012, Green has been tossed 18 times, according to Spotrac. In Green’s first seven ejections, Curry was playing.

The first time Green was ejected came when Curry was sidelined against Gobert and the Utah Jazz, on November 11, 2019, when Curry was nursing a broken hand.

Counting Tuesday’s tossing, seven of Green’s past 11 ejections happened with Curry inactive.

Curry day-to-day with knee injury

Curry is considered day-to-day after an MRI on his right knee revealed “nothing alarming,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced.

“There was good news with the MRI,” Kerr said Tuesday. “Nothing alarming, so I would say he’s day-to-day and we’ll see. We’ll just have an update each day and let you know what’s going on, but it won’t be long. If he misses another game or two, or whatever, it’s not going to be anything long-term.”

Curry was at the sidelines when Greeen and Gobert figured in a scuffle as Warriors star Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels also got kicked out of Tuesday’s contest.

The ejections occurred just 1:43 into the game, when Thompson and McDaniels grabbed each other’s jerseys on their way down the court after Anthony Edwards missed a three-pointer.

Gobert was one of the first to separate the two, but in doing so, prompted Green to retaliate by placing the Minnesota big man in a headlock.

The Warriors and Timberwolves got chippy just two minutes into their in-season tournament game 😳



Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels were all ejected. pic.twitter.com/m7UvULewa2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2023

Curry, 35, sat out Tuesday’s game after injuring his knee following a hard fall in the second half of the Warriors’ first clash with the Timberwolves in a 116-110 loss on Sunday, November 12. The two-time NBA MVP continued to play in Sunday’s game and finished with 38 points in 36 minutes.

Curry is averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 11 games this season while shooting 48.8% from the floor and 44.6% from three-point range. – Rapplercom