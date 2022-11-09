JRU indefinitely suspends Amores as NCAA keeps door open for reinstatement

After John Amores’ shocking punching spree, the NCAA says it’s giving ‘a little opening’ to save the JRU player’s career, citing the need for ‘interventions like anger management, mental and psychological health, and spirituality’

MANILA, Philippines – Jose Rizal University (JRU) has suspended controversial basketball player John Amores for the rest of the NCAA Season 98 on Wednesday, November 9, following his on-court assault on four College of St. Benilde (CSB) players the day prior at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Shortly after the NCAA handed an indefinite suspension on the Heavy Bomber forward along with at least a one-game ban on 13 other players, JRU through its Management Committee (Mancom) representative Paul Supan followed up with a statement and an apology on Amores’ behalf.

“Jose Rizal University, as one of the oldest members of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, has always supported the objectives of the association to promote sportsmanship, camaraderie, and good values among students of the member schools. In line with this mission, the university does not condone violence in any form,” the statement read.

“The university has therefore decided that Mr. John Anthony Walker Amores will be suspended indefinitely. This means that he will not play for the remainder of the NCAA Season 98 basketball games of the Heavy Bombers or participate in team practices.”

In a separate interview, Arellano’s Mancom representative Peter Cayco clarified that the league’s indefinite suspension can mean “one day, one year, or one century,” likely to allay the public’s rising desire for a lifetime ban.

“There’s a possibility [of reinstatement], but I don’t think in the near future,” added Letran’s Mancom representative Fr. Vic Calvo in Filipino. “It all depends on JRU’s interventions for the kid. We just have a little opening to just save his career.”

Along with the viral video and news of Amores’ punching spree, there’s also a viral photo of the player receiving a Most Improved Player plum and a Sportsmanship award in 2018, which was clarified to be a team-wide honor given during his tenure with the JRU high school team.

At just 23 years old, Amores still has at least one more playing year in the NCAA seniors division.

“We are trying to send a message to JRU and we will do that as an educational institution for interventions like anger management, mental and psychological health, and spirituality to help the child, the person, and the player,” Calvo continued.

“It’s important given what’s going on in social media that there’s due process. We’re not saying that this is it, but we’re still opening the door for due process. He has the right to appeal. He has all the rights and privileges because this is a democratic association and we respect that right.”

JRU moves on to its Friday, November 11 match against San Sebastian with no more than six or seven players as nine Heavy Bombers serve their one-game suspension.

