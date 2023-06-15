Another San Beda player jumps to Benilde

REACHING THE STARS. San Beda guard Gabriel Cometa handles the ball in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament.

MANILA, Philippines – A third San Beda player jumped to the College of St. Benilde (CSB) camp.

Just two months after securing the transfers of former San Beda standouts Tony Ynot and Justine Sanchez, the Blazers continued their impressive offseason with the commitment of another Red Lion in Gabriel Cometa.

Coach Charles Tiu, who steered the Blazers to the NCAA finals last season before yielding to champion Letran, confirmed the transfer to Rappler on Wednesday, June 14.

Cometa, a 5-foot-10 guard, will have a remaining two years of playing eligibility beginning Season 100 next year after serving his residency.

Aside from Ynot and Sanchez – both former Red Cubs who impressed in their roles with the Red Lions last NCAA season – the Blazers also tapped new recruits Allen Liwag and Anton Eusebio the past months.

Cometa, who before coming to Manila played for University of the Visayas, averaged 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists a game with the Red Lions in Season 98. He scored in double figures in two of his team’s last four games, providing a glimpse of his potential.

After appearing in 19 games and 270 minutes last NCAA season, Cometa shared that “looking for greener pastures” led him to CSB, where he feels he’ll fit in with the team’s dynamic system.

“I was already able to play and experience the NCAA, so I think it will be easy to adjust to coach Charles’ system,” he said in Filipino.

“My one strength is offense,” the speedy Cometa said of what he can contribute, then added that he also still needs to improve on his defense.

The 22-year-old has also shown his ability to knock down jumpers from both three-point and mid-range.

After falling short of winning an NCAA title last season, the Blazers will contend for a championship again following the return of reigning MVP Will Gozum and the arrival of their new recruits. – Rappler.com