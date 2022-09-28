NCAA suspends Letran’s Paraiso, Sangalang ahead of San Beda rivalry match

SKIRMISH. Letran’s Brent Paraiso tries to get past the Mapua defense.

Letran will be two key cogs short heading to its rivalry match against San Beda as the NCAA suspends Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang following the pair's ejections against Mapua

MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA has meted one-game suspensions for Letran stalwarts Brent Paraiso and Louie Sangalang following their respective ejections against Mapua last Tuesday, September 27.

Paraiso was assessed a disqualifying foul after an elbow to Cardinals guard Adrian Nocum halfway through the fourth quarter of the Knights’ eventual 67-62 win, while Sangalang was tossed after netting two technical fouls in the same game.

The one-game suspensions will come at an unfortunate time for Letran as its next match on Friday, September 30, will be against historic rival San Beda.

“Both are suspended per FIBA and NCAA ground rules,” said league commissioner Tonichi Pujante. “Upon thorough review, it was established that Paraiso intentionally hit Mapua’s Adrian Nocum at the back of his head with an elbow which is a deliberate act of violence and not a legitimate basketball play.”

“As for NCAA ground rules Article 7.2, a player who is thrown out of the game by the referee for unsportsmanlike conduct in any game will be suspended for one game implemented immediately on the next scheduled team game.”

As for Sangalang, his one-game suspension arose from his two techs “of the same nature,” per the commissioner.

“I hope I’ve enlightened everyone, and to the parties concerned, please be proficient on the rules first before uttering baseless accusations on the game officials and the commissioner’s office,” Pujante continued.

After the Letran-Mapua game, Paraiso told reporters in Filipino “that he did not know what planet his foul call came from,” which likely drew the ire of the former UAAP commissioner.

“I strongly denounce violence in any form in and outside the playing venue. Rest assured I’ve addressed this with utmost objectivity and compassion,” Pujante concluded.

Now without Paraiso and Sangalang on Friday afternoon, Letran will still be led by Season 95 Finals MVP Fran Yu, big man Pao Javillonar, and veteran gunner Kurt Reyson against a young San Beda squad bannered by all-around guard James Kwekuteye. – Rappler.com