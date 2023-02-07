Palarong Pambansa returns for 2023, sets new qualification standards

YOUNG STARS. The track and field competition of the Palarong Pambansa 2012.

The Palarong Pambansa will take place for the first time during the pandemic, with the DepEd setting new qualification stages to screen and trim participants under the 'new normal'

MANILA, Philippines – The Palarong Pambansa, the country’s largest inter-regional scholastic meet, is returning for the first time in four years after getting derailed due to the pandemic.

Last held in Davao City from April to May 2019, the Palaro will be held in Marikina City, a first-time host, from July 29 to August 5.

The eastern Metro Manila city was originally slated to host the event in May 2020.

All 17 regions are set to be represented by student athletes from Kinder to Grade 12, with the addition of foreign-based student-athletes under the banner of Philippine Schools Overseas.

Changes will also be made to the competition format to adapt to the “new” normal, according to a memorandum released by the Department of Education (DepEd) last January 26.

To trim the number of participants, the proposed competition format will feature multiple screening processes during the division meets, which are underway, then the regional meets in late April and the new clustered pre-national qualifying meets in July.

Qualifying meets will be clustered into four groups based on geographical proximity.

Based on the DepEd memorandum, the pre-national qualifying meets will feature only team sports such as baseball, basketball, football, futsal, sepak takraw, softball, and volleyball.

Entry into measurable sports, such as athletics, swimming, and archery, will be determined by qualification standards. – Rappler.com