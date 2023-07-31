Marcos foresees birth of new PH sports stars as Palarong Pambansa opens

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP OFFICIALS. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (middle) and Vice President Sara Duterte (second from left) grace the 2023 Palarong Pambansa opening ceremony in Marikina.

With the country enjoying international sporting success behind the likes of Hidilyn Diaz, EJ Obiena, and Carlos Yulo, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the Palarong Pambansa will produce more of their kind

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. envisioned the emergence of future Filipino star athletes as he formally opened the Palarong Pambansa in Marikina on Monday, July 31.

Together with Vice President Sara Duterte, Marcos graced the opening ceremony at the Marikina Sports Center of the annual joust for elementary and high school student-athletes that returns since its last staging four years ago.

With the country enjoying international sporting success behind the likes of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and gymnast Carlos Yulo, Marcos said the Palarong Pambansa will produce more of their kind.

“I am certain that many of our participants here one day, we will be watching in international competitions as we have become a force in terms of international sports,” Marcos said.

“As you take part in your respective sport, remember you are already champions.”

Marcos stressed the importance of sports in nation-building as his administration holds the Palarong Pambansa for the first time.

Davao City – the turf of former President Rodrigo Duterte – hosted the last Palarong Pambansa in 2019 before it got shelved due to the pandemic.

“Let us motivate our students to engage in physical activities so they will learn the significance of discipline, resilience in the realization of their goals,” said Marcos.

“Along with this, we will foster discipline, accountability, and teamwork, all of which are crucial for personal, social, and professional growth.”

Rain brought by Typhoon Falcon proved no hindrance as delegates from the 17 participating regions braved the downpour during the athletes’ parade.

PVL aces Alyssa Valdez and Bea de Leon and PBA veteran Mark Barroca added star power to the event by playing key roles in the opening ceremony.

Valdez – fresh from the Creamline Cool Smashers’ final loss to Japanese club Kurashiki Ablaze in the PVL Invitational Conference on Sunday – led the athletes’ pledge, while De Leon and Barroca both lit the torch.

Gilas Women standouts Jack Animam, Afril Bernardino, and Trina Guytingco also showed up in the event where majority of the 9,000 athletes attended.

“Compete with excellence, fairness, and integrity. It is also my hope that you enjoy every moment in this competition and create memories that you will keep close to your heart for the rest of your life,” said Marcos.

Athletics competitions began on Monday, with Zamboanga del Sur high jumper Giethyl Daze Lubguban bagging the first gold medal of this Palarong Pambansa in the elementary girls’ division. – Rappler.com