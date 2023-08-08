Young gymnast shines in Palarong Pambansa with 5-gold haul

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Maxine Amira Bondoc captures five golds and one silver in the Palarong Pambansa elementary girls' artistic gymnastics

MANILA, Philippines – Maxine Amira Bondoc stamped her class in the Palarong Pambansa as the National Capital Region dominated gymnastics on the way to capturing another overall championship.

The 11-year-old stole the show in the elementary girls’ artistic gymnastics (Cluster 2), capturing five golds and one silver.

Bondoc ruled the individual all-around, floor exercise, balance beam, and vault, led NCR teammates Louise Jelyn Orcine and Jellian Bantilan in winning the team all-around crown, and clinched silver in the uneven bars.

Play Video

Gymnastics proved to be a gold mine for NCR as it pulled away from the pack in the last two days of the July 31-August 5 meet after figuring in a tight race with Western Visayas and Calabarzon to capture its 16th straight overall title.

NCR won 36 of its 85 golds in gymnastics, including the aero and rhythmic disciplines.

Eldrew Yulo showed the way for NCR as he swept all six golds in the secondary boys’ artistic gymnastics in possibly his last Palarong Pambansa stint. – Rappler.com