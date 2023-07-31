Palarong Pambansa
Palarong Pambansa 2023: Games, results, latest updates

The best elementary and high school student-athletes take the spotlight as the Palarong Pambansa returns after a four-year hiatus, with the games to be hosted in Marikina and held in other venues around Metro Manila from July 31 to August 5

MANILA, Philippines – Shelved for the entire pandemic, the Palarong Pambansa returns to action, with Marikina City serving as host for its first staging in four years from July 31 to August 5.

Over 9,000 athletes from the 17 regions will compete in the national showdown for elementary and high school students that features the theme “Batang Malakas, Bansang Matatag.”

Thirty-four sports will be contended throughout the week-long tiff, including para, demonstration, and exhibition events.

July 31

– Rappler.com

