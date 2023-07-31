Palarong Pambansa 2023: Games, results, latest updates

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The best elementary and high school student-athletes take the spotlight as the Palarong Pambansa returns after a four-year hiatus, with the games to be hosted in Marikina and held in other venues around Metro Manila from July 31 to August 5

MANILA, Philippines – Shelved for the entire pandemic, the Palarong Pambansa returns to action, with Marikina City serving as host for its first staging in four years from July 31 to August 5.

Over 9,000 athletes from the 17 regions will compete in the national showdown for elementary and high school students that features the theme “Batang Malakas, Bansang Matatag.”

Thirty-four sports will be contended throughout the week-long tiff, including para, demonstration, and exhibition events.

Palarong Pambansa athletics competitions here at the PhilSports Arena halt again due to heavy rain. #Palaro2023 pic.twitter.com/Vo33p5Ncuh — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 31, 2023

The secondary boys' pole vault competition of the Palarong Pambansa here at the PhilSports Arena has yet to start as rain continues to pour. #PalarongPambansa pic.twitter.com/ofr3wFOgp7 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 30, 2023

– Rappler.com