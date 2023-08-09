‘I’m making my own name’: Eldrew Yulo stepping out of brother Carlos’ shadow

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RAISE THE FLAG. Eldrew Yulo in action for the Philippines in the 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Eldrew Yulo proves he's in a class of his own as he sweeps all six gold medals in the secondary boys' artistic gymnastics of the Palarong Pambansa

MANILA, Philippines – A dominant run in the Palarong Pambansa by Eldrew Yulo has validated that he is no longer just the younger sibling of his fancied brother.

The 15-year-old said he wants to step out of the shadow of his world champion sibling Carlos after sweeping all six gold medals in the secondary boys’ artistic gymnastics in possibly his last Palarong Pambansa last August 4.

“I’m making my own name,” said Yulo.

“Please stop comparing me to my kuya. I know I’ve been known [as his younger brother] but I’m making my own name,” he added in a mix of Filipino and English.

Competing in the secondary level for the first time in the Palarong Pambansa, the Adamson University High School product proved to be in a class of his own.

Yulo captured the individual all-around title, won all apparatus finals in floor exercise, vault, horizontal bar, and mushroom, and led National Capital Region to the team all-around crown.

His six mints were the most Yulo captured in a single Palarong Pambansa as he raised his golden tally to a staggering 20 won across four editions.

Yulo bagged five golds in Antique in 2017, four in Vigan in 2018, and five in Davao City in 2019.

He could have won more if not for the coronavirus pandemic that shelved the 2020, 2021, and 2022 editions of the Palarong Pambansa.

While he wishes to train abroad like Carlos, who has been based in Japan for years, Eldrew said he has lofty goals for himself no matter where his career takes him.

“I want to win a medal in the Olympics,” he said.

Coached by former top gymnast Reyland Capellan, Yulo is gearing up for the World Junior Artistic Gymnastics Championships next year. – Rappler.com