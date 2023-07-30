Marikina in ‘full control’ as Palarong Pambansa pushes through despite rain, flooding threats

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VENUE. The Marikina Sports Center serves as the main hub of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa.

Palarong Pambansa comes off the wraps on Monday, July 31, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte expected to grace the opening ceremony

MANILA, Philippines – Contingency plans are put in place by host Marikina as the Palarong Pambansa pushes through with its return after a four-year hiatus despite the threat of heavy rain and flooding.

The annual sporting tiff for elementary and high school students comes off the wraps on Monday, July 31, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte expected to grace the opening ceremony at the Marikina Sports Center.

Back in action since the 2019 edition in Davao City, the national games – which got shelved due to the pandemic – will run until August 5.

“The city of Marikina is in full control of the situation,” said Palarong Pambansa secretary-general Francis Cesar Bringas on Sunday.

Concerns of whether the Palarong Pambansa will go as planned were raised after the Marikina River hit the second alarm as water rose over 16 meters on Saturday, forcing the government to evacuate residents around the area.

But rain let up on Sunday, bringing the water level down to 14 meters.

“Our [disaster risk reduction management office] is very engaged when it comes to the preparations on the contingencies if ever there is going to be extreme weather disturbance,” said Bringas.

Bringas added the plan is to finish the Palarong Pambansa – which follows the theme “Batang Malakas, Bansang Matatag” – by August 5, the inclement weather notwithstanding.

“We do not want to be extending too long for this because it is going to be costly for the city as well and the delegations because they have to take care of all their delegations for an extended number of days,” said Bringas.

“We have already instructed our tournament directors to prepare alternative schedules of games that are still within the bounds of the rules and regulations of the sports.”

Over 9,000 athletes, coaches, and officials from 17 regions are in Marikina for the Palarong Pambansa, which will feature 34 sports, including para, demonstration, and exhibition events.

Traditional games like kadang-kadang, patintero, and tumbang preso will be contested as exhibition events under “Laro ng Lahi.”

Other exhibition sports include esports, cheer dance, weightlifting, and obstacle course racing, while demonstration sports are dancesport and pencak silat.

Athletics, swimming, bocce, and goal ball will be contended as para sports.

National Capital Region is expected to lift the overall championship after lording over the Palarong Pambansa in the last 15 editions since 2005. – Rappler.com