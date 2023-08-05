NCR keeps years-long Palaro overall title streak alive; Western Visayas 2nd

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NCR once again rules the roost in the Palarong Pambansa overall medal tally over Western Visayas and Calabarzon as the 2023 edition comes to a close in Markina City

MANILA, Philippines – After all is said and done in the Palarong Pambansa 2023, the National Capital Region (NCR) once again finished first in the overall medal tally in Marikina City with 85 golds, 74 silvers, and 55 bronzes as of 4 pm Saturday, August 5.

After days of giving other regions hope that they have a rare shot to rule the roost, the capital barreled through the field on the penultimate day of the week-long grassroots sporting event, dislodging eventual second-placer Western Visayas and third-ranked Calabarzon.

This is NCR’s 16th straight overall title dating back to the 2004 cancellation – a period spanning 19 years including the pandemic-induced three-year hiatus.

The capital pulled its weight through world-class gymnasts like Eldrew Yulo, as the region raked in a 2023 Palaro-high 36 golds across three gymnastic disciplines in four total divisions. Swimmers also made their mark with 17 golds, more than any other region.

Western Visayas, meanwhile, after leading the overall tally as late as the third day of the annual event, settled for second with 60 golds, 45 silvers, and 44 bronzes. Athletics made up the bulk of the region’s haul with 24 golds.

The consolation spot is still an achievement for Region 6, however, as it marks the first time in 10 years dating back to the 2013 Dumaguete games that Western Visayas got back second place from usual runner-up Calabarzon.

Region 4-A fell just short of Region 6’s mark with 52 golds, 52 silvers, and 57 bronzes. Swimming was Calabarzon’s bread and butter sport for 2023 with 11 golds. – Rappler.com