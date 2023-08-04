Palarong Pambansa champion swimmer surprised with debut party on 18th birthday

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DANCE. Region 1 para swimmer Jacqueline Castro celebrates her 18th birthday in the middle of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa.

Para swimming gold medalist Jacqueline Castro from Pangasinan gets to celebrate her 18th birthday with a surprise debut arranged by her fellow delegates from Ilocos Region at their billeting quarter in Marikina

MANILA, Philippines – A cake would have been enough for Jacqueline Castro as she turned 18 in the middle of the Palarong Pambansa.

But the para swimmer from Pangasinan got to celebrate with a surprise debut party arranged by her fellow delegates from Ilocos Region at their billeting quarter in San Roque Elementary School in Marikina on Wednesday, August 2.

“I’m super grateful because I didn’t expect it,” said Castro, a graduating student from Pangalangan National High School, in a mix of Filipino and English.

“I thought they were just going to buy me a cake.”

Treated like a princess on her special day, Castro received flowers from athletes and officials and danced with them on stage.

“I’ll remember this for life,” Castro said.

It could not have been a better Palarong Pambansa experience for Castro as she won gold medals a day before and a day after her birthday.

Competing under the intellectual disability category, Castro ruled the girls’ 50m backstroke on Tuesday and topped the 50m freestyle on Thursday for a pair of mints.

She also bagged a 50m breaststroke silver on Wednesday.

“I’m extremely happy because it is my first time [winning gold]. Not everyone wins a medal in the Palarong Pambansa,” Castro said.

Castro, who started out in athletics before she switched to swimming, said para athletes can excel in sports just like their able-bodied counterparts.

“There are some who look down on people with disabilities but they do not know that those with disabilities can compete in this Palaro,” she said. – Rappler.com