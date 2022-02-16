Alaska players, legends, sports personalities react to shock franchise retirement

END OF AN ERA. Jeron Teng and other sports personalities bid Alaska goodbye.

As Alaska plays its final PBA season, Aces star Jeron Teng says he’ll ‘definitely make it count’ as import Olu Ashaolu also looks forward to the team’s ‘Last Dance’

MANILA, Philippines – The Alaska Aces stunned the Philippine sports world on Wednesday morning, February 16, after team owner Wilfred Uytengsu announced the franchise’s looming retirement at the end of the 2022 PBA Governors’ Cup.

As expected, multiple players, legends, and sports personalities aired their thoughts on the heartbreaking exit of one of the PBA’s most successful and longest-tenured franchises in its history.

Among them are current Alaska star Jeron Teng and import Olu Ashaolu. (READ: What will happen to Alaska players as Aces bid PBA goodbye?)

Grateful to Alaska for giving me a home for the last 4 years. It’s been an honor to play for the franchise. This will be our last conference as Alaska Aces, will definitely make it count! #TheLastAce #TheLastDance #WeNotMe @alaska_aces #2017PBAdraft pic.twitter.com/CVi186NZvc — Jeron Teng (@jeronteng) February 16, 2022

The Last Dance https://t.co/EQ2XWJmoE5 — Olu Ashaolu (@O_Ash) February 16, 2022

Aces legend Sonny Thoss reposted on Instagram a simple throwback photo with the caption “Wala pa rin tatalo sa suporta.” (Nothing beats the support.)

Meanwhile, other Alaska mainstays like the legendary Dondon Hontiveros and current San Miguel stalwart Vic Manuel reposted a message from Blackwater strength and conditioning coach Aldo Panlilio.

“Sad day as a fan. JVee Casio, Calvin Abueva, Vic Manuel, and Dondon Hontiveros on Alaska were on another level,” he said in Filipino.

Other PBA personalities who penned their short tributes are current Blackwater interim head coach Ariel Vanguardia, the league’s official chief statistician Fidel Mangonon, and Rain or Shine co-owner Raymund Yu.

The ALASKA CULTURE will forever be a model for every professional franchise. It's sad that they are leaving the PBA. — Coach Ariel Vanguardia (@coachav) February 16, 2022

“One of the most professional, if not the most professional, franchises ever in the PBA, is bidding adieu. Sad day in the PBA. And ‘sad’ is even an understatement,” Mangonon said.

“I feel a genuine sadness with the departure of Alaska. Nothing but respect for a classy organization. Indeed, they won with integrity,” Yu chimed in.

Media personalities also gave their two cents on the saddening development, including former PBA commissioner Noli Eala, broadcasting icon Sev Sarmenta, TV host Cesca Litton, and New York Times bestselling author Rafe Bartholomew.

Much respect to Alaska. A class organization. The Aces will be a big loss to the PBA. pic.twitter.com/rlfqaG2Xqd — Noli Eala (@NoliEala) February 16, 2022

Saddened by the announcement that Alaska will end its stint in the PBA. We started in the same year 1986. Salute to a great franchise! — sev sarmenta (@sportssev) February 16, 2022

You can't tell the story of Philippine basketball without Alaska. Hard to see the franchise leave the PBA after 34 years, and there's no 'Pacific Rims' without their trust and generosity.



Gonna watch the Cisco Oliver commercial and choke back some tears https://t.co/cvQm0HvyNV — Rafe Bartholomew (@Rafeboogs) February 16, 2022

Hard to wrap one’s mind around bidding farewell to one of the most storied franchises in PBA history. An incredible era in coming to an end. Thank you, Alaska, for giving us fans some of the most memorable moments in Philippine basketball. It was an honor covering your games. — Cesca Litton-Kalaw (@CheckLit) February 16, 2022

In Alaska’s stellar 35-year run, the Milkmen, now known as the Aces, earned 31 finals appearances with 14 championships – including a rare Grand Slam in 1996, good for second-best in league history behind the 27 titles of the San Miguel franchise. – Rappler.com