Alaska retires from PBA after nearly 4 decades

RETIREMENT. Alaska says the decision to leave the PBA will allow the company to 'focus our resources on providing affordable nutrition' for Filipinos.

The Alaska Aces are set to part ways with the PBA after winning 14 championships, including a rare Grand Slam

MANILA, Philippines – One of the most storied PBA franchises is leaving the league.

Alaska announced on Wednesday, February 16, that it is retiring from the PBA after nearly four decades that saw the Aces capture 14 championships, including a rare Grand Slam.

"We thought long and hard before making this final decision. However, we believe that this will allow us to focus our resources on providing affordable nutrition for Filipino families," said Alaska team owner Fred Uytengsu.