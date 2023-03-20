Amid rumored exit, Aldin Ayo wants to ‘settle down’ at Converge

Quashing rumors that he is leaving the young franchise, Aldin Ayo says he wants to continue building with Converge after concluding his first PBA season as head coach

MANILA, Philippines – Looks like Aldin Ayo has found a home at Converge.

Quashing rumors that he is leaving the young franchise, Ayo said he wants to continue building with the FiberXers after concluding his first PBA season as head coach.

Ayo and Converge bowed out of the quarterfinals for the second straight conference, absorbing a 121-105 loss to San Miguel in the Governors’ Cup playoffs on Sunday, March 19.

“I signed a multi-year contract and our objective is to develop these players,” said Ayo in a mix of Filipino and English.

“I know that the history of my career is I move from one team to another, but I think I’ve found a team, management that make me feel at ease.”

Although successful in his previous coaching stints, his career has been marked by constant change as Ayo called the shots for multiple squads, particularly in the collegiate ranks.

The 45-year-old tactician guided the Letran Knights to the NCAA title in 2015, although he left after just one year in Intramuros to join the La Salle Green Archers.

After a UAAP championship and two finals appearances, Ayo parted ways with the Green Archers and headed from Taft to España to link up with the UST Growling Tigers.

Ayo steered the Tigers to a UAAP finals appearance in 2019, but he resigned from the team in 2020 following the Sorsogon bubble mess.

He also coached the Muntinlupa Cagers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and served as head trainer of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 before he made the big leap to the PBA by signing with the FiberXers.

“I’m planning to settle down here and work for them. Whatever they want to happen to the team, the coaching staff will make sure that we will accomplish what the management wants to achieve,” Ayo said.

His first season as Converge head coach now in the books, Ayo said he picked up valuable lessons, including making sure that they choose an import who does not only play well but also fits their system.

The FiberXers at some point thrived with Jamaal Franklin in the Governors’ Cup, but the team sent the former NBA player home after he refused to shoot in their loss to Barangay Ginebra to end the elimination round.

Opting to go with its original choice, Converge brought in New Zealand standout Tom Vodanovich for the playoffs, although his PBA stint proved short-lived as the FiberXers got the boot from the Beermen.

“This is an import-laden conference so the import is crucial. We got the import that we wanted but it was a little bit too late,” said Ayo. – Rappler.com