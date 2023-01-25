Converge brings in former NBA player Jamaal Franklin

NBA PRODUCT. New Converge import Jamaal Franklin played for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA.

Converge taps the services of Jamaal Franklin after relegating New Zealand import Ethan Rusbatch to the injured/reserve list

MANILA, Philippines – A former NBA player will reinforce Converge when it plays its next game in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

The FiberXers tapped the services of Jamaal Franklin after relegating New Zealand import Ethan Rusbatch to the injured/reserve list on Wednesday, January 25.

Picked 41st overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, Franklin suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets.

He played a total of 24 games in the NBA before taking his act to the Chinese Basketball Association, last seeing action for the Shanghai Sharks.

Franklin is expected to debut against Terrafirma on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

The import switch came after Converge recorded its most lopsided win in franchise history with a 122-92 rout of NorthPort last Sunday.

Rusbatch finished with 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists in the blowout.

FiberXers head coach Aldin Ayo said after the game that Rusbatch fits what Converge looks for in an import – a complementary piece who will allow the local players to shine. – Rappler.com